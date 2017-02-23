African economies urged to form airline alliances
African governments have been urged to consider forming alliances with other airlines across the continent to maintain a strong aviation sector. The experts attending the Aviation Africa 2017 forum that opened on Wednesday in the Rwandan capital Kigali argued that most of the continent's airlines were not strong enough to maintain a viable aviation industry on their own.
