African economies urged to form airline alliances

African governments have been urged to consider forming alliances with other airlines across the continent to maintain a strong aviation sector. The experts attending the Aviation Africa 2017 forum that opened on Wednesday in the Rwandan capital Kigali argued that most of the continent's airlines were not strong enough to maintain a viable aviation industry on their own.

News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
