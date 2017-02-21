African Development Bank's annual mee...

African Development Bank's annual meet in Ahmedabad in May

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Kigali, Feb 23 - The annual conference of the African Development Bank will be held in India's Ahmedabad in May, an Indian official said. We are a minority shareholder in African Development Bank and every bank has its annual conference..basically it is the shareholders meeting of the bank which will be held in Ahmedabad from May 19-24, said Amar Sinha, Secretary in the Indian External Affairs Ministry at a media briefing during the visit of Vice President Hamid Ansari to Rwanda, said an official statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC