African Development Bank's annual meet in Ahmedabad in May

Kigali, Feb 23 - The annual conference of the African Development Bank will be held in India's Ahmedabad in May, an Indian official said. We are a minority shareholder in African Development Bank and every bank has its annual conference..basically it is the shareholders meeting of the bank which will be held in Ahmedabad from May 19-24, said Amar Sinha, Secretary in the Indian External Affairs Ministry at a media briefing during the visit of Vice President Hamid Ansari to Rwanda, said an official statement.

