African Development Bank's annual meet in Ahmedabad in May
Kigali, Feb 23 - The annual conference of the African Development Bank will be held in India's Ahmedabad in May, an Indian official said. We are a minority shareholder in African Development Bank and every bank has its annual conference..basically it is the shareholders meeting of the bank which will be held in Ahmedabad from May 19-24, said Amar Sinha, Secretary in the Indian External Affairs Ministry at a media briefing during the visit of Vice President Hamid Ansari to Rwanda, said an official statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
|UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ayman Banyu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC