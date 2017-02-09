Africa: Kigali International Airport ...

Africa: Kigali International Airport Ranked Second-Best in Africa

Kigali International Airport has been ranked second-best airport in Africa and best in East Africa by a reputable Canadian travel and hospitality firm, Sleeping Airports. Sleeping Airports, with their website, www.sleepinginairports.net, is an internationally recognised travelllers' online guide established in 1996 as a platform for passengers to share their airport experiences around the world.

