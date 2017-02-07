Africa: Kagame African Union Reform T...

Africa: Kagame African Union Reform Team Seeks to Realign Key Bloc's Institutions

A team of experts led by Rwandan President Paul Kagame have come up with proposals to end duplication of roles by various Africa Union organs; and to cede some roles to regional economic communities. If implemented, the proposals will realign a dozen or so institutions of the AU.

Chicago, IL

