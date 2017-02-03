Africa: AU Motion to Quit ICC Left in...

Africa: AU Motion to Quit ICC Left in Limbo

Read more: AllAfrica.com

All eyes were on Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, early this week where Africa's political executives were meeting for the AU summit with a plateful, including making a grand pronouncement about their position on ICC, which although was not on the main agenda. Diplomatic sources at the meeting told Sunday Monitor, like has been at previous summits, deliberations on the motion "went in circles almost to no where" until the matter was put to rest but with open bargain on a strategy for individual but not connective withdrawal from the Rome Statute from which ICC was curved.

Chicago, IL

