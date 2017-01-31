UN chief commends African countries for accepting refugees
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, centre right, shakes the hand of Rwandan President Paul Kagame during the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. The U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday commended African countries for opening their borders to refugees and people fleeing violence.
