Ugandan firms to take part in SGR pro...

Ugandan firms to take part in SGR project

Sunday Jan 22

The minister of Works and Transport Monica Azuba has signed the Standard Gauge Railway local content strategy paving way for its implementation South Sudan president Salva Kiir , Rwanda's Paul Kagame and President Museveni and other officials launch the SGR project in Kampala. FILE Photo The minister of Works and Transport Monica Azuba has signed the Standard Gauge Railway local content strategy paving way for its implementation.

Chicago, IL

