Uganda supports Kenya's Amina Mohamed for AU job
Uganda will tomorrow be rallying behind Kenya's foreign minister Amina Mohamed, the candidate for eastern Africa for the hotly contested African Union Commission chairperson job. Amina Mohamed, 55, is the candidate that eastern Africa will be clinging on to bring AU's top job to the region.
Comments
Discussions
