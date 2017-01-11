Rwanda: What Rwandair's Direct Flights to Mumbia Mean for Trade, Tourism
The move by RwandAir to start direct commercial flights to Mumbai, India in quarter two of the year will ease market access and help reduce transport costs, the business community and experts have said. It could also boost tourism arrivals, they added.
