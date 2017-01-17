Rwanda: Voter Registration Update at ...

Rwanda: Voter Registration Update at 95% Completion

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

At least 95 per cent of eligible voters have already validated their personal details on the national voters' registrar with the majority using internet and mobile phones through short message services, the National Electoral Commission has said. Since November, last year, the electoral commission has been urging voters to look up their details in the registrar and those whose details have changed urged to update it ahead of the presidential election slated for August 4. Speaking to The New Times, last week, Charles Munyaneza, the executive secretary of the commission, said the registration activity is going on smoothly, adding that where any technical hitch occurs, assistance is immediately accorded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC