Rwanda: Voter Registration Update at 95% Completion

At least 95 per cent of eligible voters have already validated their personal details on the national voters' registrar with the majority using internet and mobile phones through short message services, the National Electoral Commission has said. Since November, last year, the electoral commission has been urging voters to look up their details in the registrar and those whose details have changed urged to update it ahead of the presidential election slated for August 4. Speaking to The New Times, last week, Charles Munyaneza, the executive secretary of the commission, said the registration activity is going on smoothly, adding that where any technical hitch occurs, assistance is immediately accorded.

