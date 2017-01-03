Rwanda: Third Genocide Fugitive in New Zealand Unmasked

Pheneas Nzaramba is the third Genocide fugitive to be revealed by the National Public Prosecution Authority as living in far-flung New Zealand. The prosecutors are not sure if the suspect has assumed another name to evade arrest or whether he has not relocated but National Public Prosecution Authority spokesperson Faustin Nkusi told The New Times yesterday that they sent his indictment to New Zealand.

