Rwanda: Third Genocide Fugitive in New Zealand Unmasked
Pheneas Nzaramba is the third Genocide fugitive to be revealed by the National Public Prosecution Authority as living in far-flung New Zealand. The prosecutors are not sure if the suspect has assumed another name to evade arrest or whether he has not relocated but National Public Prosecution Authority spokesperson Faustin Nkusi told The New Times yesterday that they sent his indictment to New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
|UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ayman Banyu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC