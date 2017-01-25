Rwanda: Rwandan Investors Encouraged ...

Rwanda: Rwandan Investors Encouraged to Tap Into Gabonese Market

The Rwandan business community has been urged to make the most of the existing trade and investment opportunities in Gabon, the central African nation's envoy to Rwanda has said. Amb. Michel Xavier Biang said this yesterday after meeting the Private Sector Federation leaders in Kigali, during which they discussed ways of encouraging local investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities in his country.

