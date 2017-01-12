Rwanda: RSE Benchmark Index Stable fo...

Rwanda: RSE Benchmark Index Stable for Week Ended Jan. 13

The Rwanda Stock Exchange recorded at total turnover of Rwf58.8 million for the week ended January 13, recovering from the previous week's poor performance when only Rwf3.9 million was realised. This was Rwf55.1 million growth in value compared to the previous week.

