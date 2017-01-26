Rwanda: Rise in Food Prices Pushes Sc...

Rwanda: Rise in Food Prices Pushes Schools Into Slashing Budgets

Schools in Rwanda opened this week with managers having to figure out how to deal with the rising prices of food. When schools closed at the end of last year, prices were at a peak and remained high even with the early harvest in December.

