Rwanda: Renewed Call for UK to Extrad...

Rwanda: Renewed Call for UK to Extradite Five Genocidaires

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

After an eight-day High Court appeal hearing in London concluded last month, it remains unclear when exactly the ruling will be heard but the Minister for Justice, Johnston Busingye, maintains that there is no basis at all for the suspects to remain in the European country. The Government, survivors and Aegis Trust - a British NGO that campaigns to prevent genocide worldwide - have renewed the call pressing for the extradition from the United Kingdom of five Rwandans suspected of participating in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,655 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,903

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC