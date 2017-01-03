Rwanda: Renewed Call for UK to Extradite Five Genocidaires
After an eight-day High Court appeal hearing in London concluded last month, it remains unclear when exactly the ruling will be heard but the Minister for Justice, Johnston Busingye, maintains that there is no basis at all for the suspects to remain in the European country. The Government, survivors and Aegis Trust - a British NGO that campaigns to prevent genocide worldwide - have renewed the call pressing for the extradition from the United Kingdom of five Rwandans suspected of participating in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
