Rwanda: Regional Coffee Giants Java H...

Rwanda: Regional Coffee Giants Java House Opens Kigali Branch

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

One of the leading coffee shops in East Africa, Java House, is due to open its maiden shop in Kigali today. Java House was initially in Kenya, later expanded to Uganda and have now opened the first Rwanda arm, making a total of 56 branches distributed in three countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC