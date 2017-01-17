Rwanda: Public-Private Partnership Ideal for Broadband Rollout - Kagame
President Paul Kagame has said that public-private partnership is an ideal strategy in rolling out broadband and augmenting information technology and communication impact on development. Kagame, who is the co-chair of the Broadband Commission, was speaking on a panel at a session on Shaping National Digital Strategy at the 47th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, yesterday.
