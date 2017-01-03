Rwanda President Paul Kagame to arrive on three-day visit to India19 min ago

Rwanda President Paul Kagame to arriv...

Rwanda President Paul Kagame to arrive on three-day visit to India

New Delhi [India], Jan. 9: President of Rwanda Paul Kagame will arrive in India today on a three-day visit. Kagame will arrive at Ahmedabad Airport following which he will proceed for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vibrant Gujarat Convention Centre.

