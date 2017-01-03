Rwanda: Less Traffic Offences Reporte...

Rwanda: Less Traffic Offences Reported During Festive Season

Traffic offences during the festive season reduced by 12 per cent over the past two years, and the Police plan to intensify the use of speed governors and other e-Policing tools in 2017. The e-Policing and rollout of speed governors, especially in public transport will, according to Police, see a further significant decline in traffic offences during 2017.

