Rwanda: King Kigeli V Burial Set for ...

Rwanda: King Kigeli V Burial Set for Sunday

The announcement was made Wednesday by members of the late monarch's family, two days after his body was repatriated from the United States. Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Pastor Ezra Mpyisi, a former close aide and senior adviser to the King, told reporters that after consultations, a decision was made that the king be buried next to his late brother, King Mutara III Rudahigwa.

Chicago, IL

