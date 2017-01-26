Rwanda: Kagame Hosts Nigerian ICT Sec...

Rwanda: Kagame Hosts Nigerian ICT Sector Delegation

President Paul Kagame, yesterday, hosted a delegation of officials from the Nigerian ministry of communications as well as the private sector, who were in the country on a two-day ICT study tour. The delegation, led by Nigeria minister for communications Adebayo Abbdul-Raheem Shittu, was in the country to study Rwanda's ICT sector development as well as its impact on national development and the economy.

