Rwanda: Govt to Push for More Genocide Fugitives Extradition
The National Public Prosecution Authority is set to file at least 250 extradition requests for Genocide suspects around the world this year in a bid to raise the conviction rate in the country to 93 per cent. In the quest to bring Genocide suspects to book, NPPA last year alone managed to issue 200 extradition requests targeting mostly suspects living in some African countries that, according to reports, host as many suspects as those in the Western world.
