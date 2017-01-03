Rwanda: Govt Relaxes Grip on Public Universities Management

Amendments made to the law governing higher education will make it possible for public universities to rely less on government to manage their staff and procure work while owners of private varsities are also encouraged to listen more to their dons while making decisions. In December, last year, legislators in the Lower House passed a law modifying and completing Law N27/2013 of 24/05/2013 governing organisation and functioning of higher education, which will pave the way for institutions of higher education, which will pave the way for institutions of higher learning across the country to operate with more autonomy.

