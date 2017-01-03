Rwanda: Govt Optimistic of Hitting Vision 2020 Targets
Despite the short period left to the deadline for the mid-term development roadmap that among others, projects income per capita to reach $1,240 against economic growth of 11.5 per cent, the Government is optimistic that the target is still within reach. The targets are enshrined in the second Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy and Vision 2020, both of which seek to drive the country into a middle income status.
