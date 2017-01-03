Rwanda: Flower Exports Gain Momentum

Rwanda: Flower Exports Gain Momentum

The long wait is over. Finally, after over three years of planned rose exports from Rwanda's Gishari Flower Park in Rwamagana District, 'encouraging' flower shipments have been made to key European market.

Chicago, IL

