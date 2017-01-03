Rwanda: Energy Utility Announces End to Power Rationing

Rwanda can now produce enough power to service all those who need it in Kigali, the Chief Executive of Rwanda Energy Group , Jean Bosco Mugiraneza, has said. Mugiraneza, who was addressing journalists in Kigali, yesterday, said besides being able to provide electricity to everyone who needs it, REG had embarked on different projects that will also purge general load shedding issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.