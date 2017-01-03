Rwanda: Energy Utility Announces End ...

Rwanda: Energy Utility Announces End to Power Rationing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Rwanda can now produce enough power to service all those who need it in Kigali, the Chief Executive of Rwanda Energy Group , Jean Bosco Mugiraneza, has said. Mugiraneza, who was addressing journalists in Kigali, yesterday, said besides being able to provide electricity to everyone who needs it, REG had embarked on different projects that will also purge general load shedding issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,327 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,523

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC