Rwanda economy recovering two decades after genocide

Raking through the knee-high grass on his tea farm to clear fallen tree branches, Ezekiel Shinga marvels at how life has changed in his country in the 22 years after the genocide that made this tiny east African county a watchword for horror and brutality around the world. "I think no one could have predicted the strides Rwanda has made in the past two decades," said Mr. Shinga , whose farm is in the southern district of Nyaruguru .

Chicago, IL

