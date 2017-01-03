Rwanda: Contractors Pledge Speedy, Qu...

Rwanda: Contractors Pledge Speedy, Quality Work As City Roads Construction Start

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Officials from the firm hired to supervise works on the expansion of Kigali city roads have committed to finish in time to avoid prolonged inconveniences to road users and also ensure quality work. The roads expansion project is set to cover about 54 kilometres, mainly targeting expanding roads to a dual carriage way with two lanes on each side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,061

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC