Rwanda: Body of King Kigeli V repatriated after court battle
The body of Rwanda's last king, Kigeli V, has been flown back to Kigali after a legal battle among his relatives about where he should be buried. The former monarch had reportedly not wanted to be buried in Rwanda as long as the current government was in power.
