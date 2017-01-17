Rwanda bans imported poultry products...

Rwanda bans imported poultry products from Uganda amid bird flu concerns.

Tuesday Jan 17

Rwanda has imposed a temporary ban on all imported poultry products from Uganda and European countries due to the outbreak of the deadly Avian Influenza The Avian Influenza outbreak has also been reported in dozens of countries across Europe including Hungry, Germany, France, Denmark, Czech Republic, Croatia, Romania and the United Kingdom. "We call upon all Rwandan business operators importing all poultry products from Uganda and Europe to cease with immediate effect.

Chicago, IL

