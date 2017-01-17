Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Launches 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Bank of Kigali, today, launches activities to mark 50 years since incorporation, starting with a cake sharing ceremony across its branch network, with the main event to be held at the bank's headquarters in Kigali this morning. The bank, currently Rwanda's largest by total assets with a market share of 34 per cent, was licensed in 1966, making it the country's second oldest financial institution after former Banque Commerciale du Rwanda, which was licensed three years earlier, in 1963.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.