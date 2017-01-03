Rwanda: Banana, Beef Prices Up in Kigali

If bananas are your favourite dish, you will have to pay Rwf50 more for a kilogramme of banana fingers after the price shot to Rwf350 in Kigali markets, up from Rwf300 last week, a mini-survey by Bussiness Times indicates. Drocella Uwajeneza, a trader, attributed the increase to scarcity of bananas occasioned by a "bad season".

