Rwanda: Ban on Poultry Imports - an Opportunity to Boost Local Capacity

The private sector should exploit the ban on poultry products from Uganda and Europe as an opportunity to recapture and strengthen their presence in the market, experts have said. They say the development presents a challenge for Rwanda to increase production and reduce dependence on imported chicken products, a situation that may also help cut the growing import bill, says Gael Murara, the founder and chief executive officer, GroceWheels, an online grocery delivery service in Kigali.

Chicago, IL

