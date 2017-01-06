Review: Scholastique Mukasonga's "Coc...

Review: Scholastique Mukasonga's "Cockroaches"

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

Your awareness of the genocide in Rwanda, in 1994, may initially have been shaped as much as mine by the movie Hotel Rwanda . At a preview for the movie in Washington, D.C., Terry George, the director, said that the genocide could have been put down by force as small as the D.C. Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,744

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC