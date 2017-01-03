Presidents of Rwanda, Kenya to visit India
New Delhi, Jan 5 - The Presidents of Kenya and Rwanda will visit India next week, an official statement said on Thursday. Both leaders of the East African countries will also be attending the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled to be held at Gandhinagar next week.
