President Zuma to attend AU Summit

President Jacob Zuma will travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 28th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union , starting on Saturday. In a statement, the Presidency said that Zuma would attend the Summit from 28-31 January, under the theme "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend Through Investment in the Youth".

