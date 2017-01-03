PM Modi to inaugurate 8th Vibrant Guj...

PM Modi to inaugurate 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit today

Gandhinagar , Jan. 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the eighth edition of four-day-long Vibrant Gujarat summit beginning on Tuesday. [NK Gujarat] This year's biennial flagship event will host prime ministers, presidents, deputy Prime Ministers and ministers of several countries apart from CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.

Chicago, IL

