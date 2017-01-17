Ngoma woman seeks help to have kidney...

Ngoma woman seeks help to have kidney transplant

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Rwanda EYe

Leocadie Kantengwa, a 52-year-old mother of three suffering from a kidney disease has come out to ask kind-hearted Rwandans, organisations for the sum of Frw25 million to enable her go for a kidney transplant in India. Kantengwa is a resident of Mutendeli sector, Ngoma district have been struggling with her kidneys for the last three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rwanda EYe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC