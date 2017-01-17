Ngoma woman seeks help to have kidney transplant
Leocadie Kantengwa, a 52-year-old mother of three suffering from a kidney disease has come out to ask kind-hearted Rwandans, organisations for the sum of Frw25 million to enable her go for a kidney transplant in India. Kantengwa is a resident of Mutendeli sector, Ngoma district have been struggling with her kidneys for the last three years.
