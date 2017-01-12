New king of Rwanda is a 56-year-old s...

New king of Rwanda is a 56-year-old security company boss who lives in a council house in Manchester Father-of-two Emmanuel Bushayija, 56, has been named King Yuhi VI after the death of his uncle King Kigeli V three months ago aged 80. The previous king had lived in the US and did not have any children, naming his nephew as his successor. According to an official statement by the Rwandan Royal Council of Abiru, Mr Bushayija - who runs a security company - was exiled with the previous king and the royal family in 1961 when the country became a republic following a referendum.

