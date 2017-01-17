Mexico names new U.S. ambassador, starts role after Trump inauguration
Mexico named Geronimo Gutierrez, the head of the North American Development Bank, as the new ambassador to the United States, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday. Gutierrez will replace Carlos Sada, who will take over the deputy minister post for North American relations, on Jan. 23, following the inauguration of U.S. President elect Donald Trump.
