Maritime farmers see difference they're making in Rwanda
Ian MacHattie of Truro, N.S. is shown near Kigali on a tour with Canadian Foodgrains Bank. Some Maritimers who just concluded a 10-day tour in Rwanda say they've seen firsthand how the goodwill of Canadian farmers is helping to feed thousands of people in that country and improve their hygiene.
