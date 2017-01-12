Maritime farmers see difference they'...

Maritime farmers see difference they're making in Rwanda

Read more: CBC News

Ian MacHattie of Truro, N.S. is shown near Kigali on a tour with Canadian Foodgrains Bank. Some Maritimers who just concluded a 10-day tour in Rwanda say they've seen firsthand how the goodwill of Canadian farmers is helping to feed thousands of people in that country and improve their hygiene.

Chicago, IL

