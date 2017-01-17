KCCA, show human face on evictions
On Wednesday, Kampala Capital City Authority carried out a four-hour operation . The authority's law enforcement team, among them, well-built men and women buttressed by bulldozers and other equipment, descended upon Nakivubo Road and Nakivubo Channel in downtown Kampala, pulling down more than 50 illegal structures, kiosks and stalls.
