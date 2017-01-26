Hello Kigali: Business leaders arrive in Ghana
Participants of Citi FM's Hello Kigali Business Tour arrived in Ghana on Saturday evening. The Business Leaders from the private and public sectors returned to Ghana after a five day firsthand experience of the massive transformation in Rwanda following the country's recent genocide history.
