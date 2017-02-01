Ghanaian business leaders applaud Rwa...

Ghanaian business leaders applaud Rwanda's development efforts

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: GhanaWeb

Ghanaian leaders from the public and private sector have applauded Rwanda's transformation journey following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The 20 Ghanaian business leaders, investors and government officials were in the country on a five-day business trip last week to learn from Rwanda's success story, according to Kojo Akoto Boateng, one of the organisers of the trip, dubbed 'Hello Kigali Business Tour'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,476,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC