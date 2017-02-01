Ghanaian business leaders applaud Rwanda's development efforts

Ghanaian leaders from the public and private sector have applauded Rwanda's transformation journey following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The 20 Ghanaian business leaders, investors and government officials were in the country on a five-day business trip last week to learn from Rwanda's success story, according to Kojo Akoto Boateng, one of the organisers of the trip, dubbed 'Hello Kigali Business Tour'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.