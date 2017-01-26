First phase of Standard Gauge Railway...

First phase of Standard Gauge Railway to cost Shs8.2 trillion

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Monitor

South Sudan president Salva Kiir , Rwanda's Paul Kagame and President Museveni and other officials launch the SGR project in Kampala. FILE Photo It is estimated that by 2040, the SGR benefits that will accrue to the country will be about $118.4 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,344,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC