Fairfield woman to climb Kilimanjaro for medical center
Seven years later on that date, Judah's mother Becky Fisher will be flying to Rwanda, where he was born and soon adopted by the Fishers, after she finishes a trek up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. She leaves Fairfield Tuesday for this excursion with 13 other women who have been raising funds to finish the Dream Medical Center in Kigali, Rwanda's capital.
