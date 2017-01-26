Egypt mulls return to the Nile Basin Initiative
THe NBI was launched as "a forum for consultation and coordination among the Basin States for the sustainable management and development of the shared Nile water and related resources." The Nile Basin Initiative is currently preparing a delegation to visit Cairo to discuss Egypt's possible return to the regional grouping after seven years of inactivity, the initiative's head told Ahram Online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
|UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ayman Banyu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC