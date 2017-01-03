Dlamini-Zuma's New Year message highl...

Dlamini-Zuma's New Year message highlights AU achievements

Tuesday Jan 3

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has released her new year's message, praising progress in implementing the continent's Agenda 2063 plan but also singling out problem states such as Burundi and South Sudan. "The year 2016 has been particularly fruitful for the African Union Commission as it continues to work hard at the implementation of the first 10-year plan of Africa's Agenda 2063," said Dlamini-Zuma from Addis Ababa on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

