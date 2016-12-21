Congo's sculptor with a mission
Sauveur Mulwana talks with students at a vocational learning center that he directs in Butembo on November 11, 2016. Mr. Mulwana created and constructed himself a series of monuments in the city of Butembo in order to preserve the history and culture of the Nande people, the predominant ethnic group in the area.
