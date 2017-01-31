.com | Guinea's Conde lays down law with tardy lax presidents

.com | Guinea's Conde lays down law w...

African presidents who wander into meetings hours late, or don't bother showing up at all, received a slap on the wrists Tuesday from new African Union leader, Guinea's Alpha Conde. Addressing the closing of a two-day summit in Ethiopia, a combative Conde railed against presidential tardiness, slow internet, and the media.

Chicago, IL

